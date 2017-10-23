CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)

Lender CYBG says on track for full-year results CYBG Plc , the lender spun off from National Australia Bank , reported a 2.3 percent rise in net interest income for the nine months to June and said it expects to meet its full-year expectations.

Fitch Assigns CYBG's Senior Debt 'BBB+' Final Rating (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CYBG PLC's (BBB+/Stable/F2) issue of GBP300 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The notes are being issued under CYBG's GBP10 billion global medium term note (GMTN) programme. The final rating was assigned following the receipt of final documentation of the debt issuance and is the same as the expected rating assigned on 13 June 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS SEN

Fitch Rates CYBG PLC's Senior Debt 'BBB+(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CYBG PLC's (BBB+/Stable/F2) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under CYBG's GBP10 billion global medium term note (GMTN) programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The notes are rated in line with CYBG's I

Lender CYBG reports higher first-half profit May 16 CYBG Plc, the lender spun off from National Australia Bank, posted on Tuesday a 15 percent rise in first-half underlying profit and said it remained on track to deliver in line with guidance for the year.