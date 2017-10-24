Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

BMW raided in cartel investigation as Daimler claims immunity MUNICH/BRUSSELS BMW's headquarters were raided by European Union officials investigating an alleged cartel among German carmakers, it said on Friday, as rival Daimler claimed whistleblower status in an effort to avoid fines.

BRIEF-Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4 * CFO says no plans for IPO with mobility-services platform at present, targeting market leadership

Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge BERLIN Daimler lifted the outlook for its trucks division for a second time in three months on Friday while its overall profit fell on costs related to diesel-engine updates, vehicle recalls and restructuring. |

UPDATE 2-Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge * Daimler asked EU to act as witness in cartel probe -CFO (adds new truck guidance, detail on cartel probe, analyst comments and background)

BRIEF-Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe * CFO says no need at present to make provisions for cartel probe Further company coverage: