Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes starts cash tender offer for shares of EXA for price of $24.25/shr

* COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF EXA CORPORATION FOR PRICE OF $24.25 PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform

* SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Exa - co obligated to pay Dassault termination fee of $12 mln

* Exa- related to termination of Dassault Systemes merger, under certain circumstances, co obligated to pay dassault termination fee, $12 million- SEC filing

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal

PARIS French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million (350.78 million pounds), which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation‍​

* SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA.

BRIEF-Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS

BRIEF-Chevron selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform

* CHEVRON SELECTS DASSAULT SYSTÈMES’ 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE NEW LUBRICANT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Rimac Automobili accelerates its next electric super sports car with Dassault Systemes ‍​

* RIMAC AUTOMOBILI ACCELERATES ITS NEXT ELECTRIC SUPER SPORTS CAR WITH DASSAULT SYSTEMES ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

