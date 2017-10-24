Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE)

Deutsche Boerse CEO suffers court setback in insider trading case BERLIN A German court has refused to stop proceedings against Deutsche Boerse's top executive who is faced with allegations of insider trading over share purchases.

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO suffers court setback in insider trading case BERLIN, Oct 23 A German court has refused to stop proceedings against Deutsche Boerse's top executive who is faced with allegations of insider trading over share purchases.

Deutsche Boerse CEO discussed merger with FinMin before share purchase: document FRANKFURT The head of Deutsche Boerse met with the German government to discuss a possible merger with London Stock Exchange before he made a share purchase that sparked an insider trading investigation, according to excerpts of a document reviewed by Reuters.

Deutsche Boerse steps up clearing fight with London ahead of Brexit LONDON, Oct 9 Deutsche Boerse has introduced a profit-sharing scheme to wrest volumes from the London Stock Exchange as banks face uncertainty over cross-border markets ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse acquires minority stake in Trifacta​ * ‍ACQUIRED A MINORITY STAKE​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6jTbR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)