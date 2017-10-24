Edition:
Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)

DBKGn.DE on Xetra

14.30EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
€14.23
Open
€14.20
Day's High
€14.41
Day's Low
€14.20
Volume
2,234,528
Avg. Vol
12,857,474
52-wk High
€17.82
52-wk Low
€10.71

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, BNY Mellon

Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Deutsche Bank hires Asia tech investment banking head from StanC

HONG KONG, Oct 23 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Neel Laungani as its new head of technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) investment banking for Asia Pacific from Standard Chartered, betting on a surge in acquisition and capital market activities.

Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

BRIEF-Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

* Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources

* IPO could value unit at 8 bln euros (Adds background, details)

Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Deutsche Bank has asked banks to pitch for roles the planned 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) initial public offering of its asset management business, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

MOVES-Huchro heads to Deutsche for credit trading

LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Paul Huchro has been made global head of investment grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of US flow credit trading at Goldman Sachs from 2010 to 2016. He will also head up high yield credit trading in the US and Europe.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 million to settle Libor claims

Citigroup Inc , Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

