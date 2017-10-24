DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)

BRIEF-DBS Group announces increase in shareholding in Dbs Bank Ltd * Ssubscribed for 15 million ordinary shares in capital of DBS Bank Ltd for an aggregate issue price of S$305.9 million, in cash

UPDATE 1-Singapore's DBS Q2 profit up 8.5 pct on loan growth, flags pressures on asset quality * CEO sees oil, gas support sector risks persisting (Adds comments from CEO in paragraph 3, details of results)

DBS Q2 profit rises 8.5 pct on robust loan growth SINGAPORE, Aug 4 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, reported an 8.5 percent increase in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, boosted by strong loan growth.

BRIEF-DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln * For first half of 2017, directors have declared an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 33 cents for each dbsh ordinary share

MOVES-DBS names CIO of consumer banking & wealth management July 28 DBS Group Holdings Ltd appointed Hou Wey Fook as chief investment officer of consumer banking and wealth management, effective early September.

BRIEF-DBS Group Holdings updates on acquisition of additional interest in AXS Pte Ltd * Pdf 1: DBS Group Holdings Ltd (Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Axs Pte. Ltd.)

Fitch Rates DBS Group's Green Bonds 'AA-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings's (DBSH, AA-/Stable) senior unsecured notes a rating of 'AA-'. The securities will be the first green bonds to be issued by a Singapore banking group. The net proceeds from the notes will be used for DBSH's finance and treasury activities, and are to be allocated towards financing green assets or projects that meet specific eligibility criteria, as

DBS takes orders for Singapore's first offshore Green bonds HONG KONG, July 18 (IFR) - DBS Group Holdings, rated Aa2/AA- (Moody's/Fitch), is marketing five-year US dollar Green bonds at Treasuries plus low 80 basis points area, the first offshore Green bond offering by a Singaporean issuer.