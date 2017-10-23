Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)
182.10GBp
5:06pm BST
-2.90 (-1.57%)
185.00
184.20
184.20
180.90
4,913,479
7,483,138
373.28
155.40
Wed, Sep 13 2017
Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss
LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.
LONDON, Sept 13 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.
'Asleep on the job': Dixons Carphone comes under fire from shareholders
LONDON Private shareholders in Dixons Carphone berated the UK-based electricals and mobile phone retailer's board at its annual meeting on Thursday over a recent profit warning and a share price which has more than halved over the last year.
LONDON Private shareholders in Dixons Carphone berated the UK-based electricals and mobile phone retailer's board at its annual meeting on Thursday over a recent profit warning and a share price which has more than halved over the last year.
Cyclicals boost European shares while Dixons Carphone plummets
LONDON Gains by cyclical sectors helped push European stocks higher on Thursday while heavy losses in Dixons Carphone after a profit warning dominated trading.
