Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

DC.L on London Stock Exchange

182.10GBp
5:06pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.90 (-1.57%)
Prev Close
185.00
Open
184.20
Day's High
184.20
Day's Low
180.90
Volume
4,913,479
Avg. Vol
7,483,138
52-wk High
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40

Wed, Sep 13 2017

Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss

LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

'Asleep on the job': Dixons Carphone comes under fire from shareholders

LONDON Private shareholders in Dixons Carphone berated the UK-based electricals and mobile phone retailer's board at its annual meeting on Thursday over a recent profit warning and a share price which has more than halved over the last year.

Cyclicals boost European shares while Dixons Carphone plummets

LONDON Gains by cyclical sectors helped push European stocks higher on Thursday while heavy losses in Dixons Carphone after a profit warning dominated trading.

