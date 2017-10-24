Edition:
DCC PLC (DCC.L)

DCC.L on London Stock Exchange

7,205.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

40.00 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7,165.00
Open
7,130.00
Day's High
7,225.00
Day's Low
7,130.00
Volume
99,144
Avg. Vol
177,787
52-wk High
7,595.00
52-wk Low
5,780.00

Tue, May 16 2017

DCC forecasts another year of profit growth after profit beat

Support services company DCC Plc said on Tuesday it expected another year of profit ahead after growth across its divisions helped it beat profit expectations for the year ended in March.

