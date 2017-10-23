Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)
612.00GBp
5:09pm BST
1.00 (+0.16%)
611.00
607.00
615.00
606.00
264,596
307,483
654.00
539.50
Mon, Sep 18 2017
UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit
Dairy Crest Group Plc , Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.
UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit
Sept 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.
UK's Dairy Crest says expects higher half-year profit
Sept 18 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expects higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.
BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year
* IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR
Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal
Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.
Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal
Sept 8 Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.
BRIEF-Dairy Crest announces actuarial valuation agreed for Dairy Crest Group Pension Fund
* ACTUARIAL VALUATION AGREED FOR DAIRY CREST GROUP PENSION FUND
BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in-line,FY outlook unchanged
* Trading in q1 was in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged
Dairy Crest reports full-year revenue down 1 percent, adjusted profit up
Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.
UK's Dairy Crest reports full-year revenue down 1 pct, adjusted profit up
May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.
- Should you buy these 3 shares after today's updates?
- Should You Buy Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, KCOM Group plc, Dairy Crest Group plc & Manx Telecom plc For Growth And Income?
- Are These Dividends At Risk? Infinis Energy PLC, Vedanta Resources plc, Anglo American plc, Dairy Crest Group plc And Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
- 3 Shares Rising Today: Marks and Spencer Group Plc, Dairy Crest Group plc And Experian plc
- Is Dairy Crest Group plc A Better Buy Than Unilever plc Or Associated British Foods plc?
- Why BT Group plc, Paragon Group of Companies PLC and Dairy Crest Group plc Should Beat The FTSE 100 Today