Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)
DCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,250.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
-39.00 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
3,289.00
Open
3,300.00
Day's High
3,300.00
Day's Low
3,223.00
Volume
329,857
Avg. Vol
717,399
52-wk High
3,394.00
52-wk Low
2,048.00
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies reports HY adj HEPS of 46.8 cents/share
* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE 46.8 CENTS PER SHARE
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees HY HEPS 34.8 pct-39.5 pct higher
* SEES HY HEPS OF BETWEEN 45.7C AND 47.3C, BEING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 34.8 PCT AND 39.5 PCT VERSUS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees FY HEPS to be between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents
* Expects FY HEPS of between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents, being a decrease of between 63% and 65% compared to corresponding period being 206 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
