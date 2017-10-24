Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)
47.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
47.00
--
--
--
--
2,719,911
59.35
39.57
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down
* SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE
FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight
* Cyber attack hits WPP, shares down slightly (Adds details, closing prices)
FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight
* UK consumer still a worry as Debenhams warns on volatile trading
Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide
LONDON Debenhams , Britain's second-biggest department store, said trading had become more volatile in the second half of the year and warned its 2017 profit could slip towards the lower end of expectations if conditions did not improve.
BRIEF-Debenhams says unit, Debenham Flowers hit by cyber attack
* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack
