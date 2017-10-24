Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

Edition:
Thu, Sep 7 2017

BRIEF-Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down

* SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE

FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight

* Cyber attack hits WPP, shares down slightly (Adds details, closing prices)

* UK consumer still a worry as Debenhams warns on volatile trading

Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide

LONDON Debenhams , Britain's second-biggest department store, said trading had become more volatile in the second half of the year and warned its 2017 profit could slip towards the lower end of expectations if conditions did not improve.

BRIEF-Debenhams says unit, Debenham Flowers hit by cyber attack

* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack

