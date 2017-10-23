Delphi Energy Corp (DEE.TO)
DEE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.15CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
$1.18
Open
$1.19
Day's High
$1.19
Day's Low
$1.13
Volume
149,480
Avg. Vol
155,756
52-wk High
$1.79
52-wk Low
$0.95
BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln
* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2
BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing
* Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million financing
BRIEF-Delphi Energy completes annual credit facility review
* Delphi Energy Corp says credit facility is expected to be largely undrawn upon closing of announced financing transaction
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its Bigstone Montney Asset
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
