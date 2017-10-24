Edition:
DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

84.00INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs83.35
Open
Rs83.10
Day's High
Rs85.25
Day's Low
Rs82.45
Volume
101,228
Avg. Vol
257,178
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60

Wed, Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit

* Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fACAQC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees

* June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uR8hNA) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast

* Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited

