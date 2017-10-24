Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

BRIEF-Diageo to invest 35 mln stg in Port Ellen And Brora distilleries * PORT ELLEN AND BRORA ‍WILL BE BROUGHT BACK INTO PRODUCTION THROUGH A £35 MILLION INVESTMENT BY DIAGEO​

Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth Diageo , the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending. The world's biggest spirits maker said earlier on Wednesday that its first-half sales growth would be hurt both by the Chinese New Year falling later than in 2017 and a ban on selling alcohol near Indian highways.

Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban Sept 20 Britain's Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said it expects its organic first-half sales growth to be impacted by the timing of Chinese New Year and a ban on selling alcohol along highways in India.

BRIEF-Diageo updates on 1.5 bln pound share repurchase programme * ‍ON 26 JULY 2017, BOARD OF DIAGEO PLC APPROVED A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME TO RETURN UP TO £1.5 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS DURING FISCAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​

Top Diageo shareholder questions company's M&A strategy LONDON One of Diageo's largest shareholders has questioned its decision to sell one of its oldest whiskey brands while buying a tequila company founded by actor George Clooney.

