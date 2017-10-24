Diageo PLC (DGE.L)
2,579.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,579.00
--
--
--
--
4,331,281
2,616.00
1,946.00
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Fitch Affirms Diageo at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Diageo plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'/'F2' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the senior unsecured ratings on Diageo's subsidiaries, Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Finance plc, Diageo Capital plc and Diageo Investment Corporation, at 'A-'/'F2'. The rating affirmation reflects Diageo's improved
BRIEF-Diageo to invest 35 mln stg in Port Ellen And Brora distilleries
* PORT ELLEN AND BRORA WILL BE BROUGHT BACK INTO PRODUCTION THROUGH A £35 MILLION INVESTMENT BY DIAGEO
Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth
Diageo , the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending.
Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban
Sept 20 Britain's Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, said it expects its organic first-half sales growth to be impacted by the timing of Chinese New Year and a ban on selling alcohol along highways in India.
BRIEF-Diageo updates on 1.5 bln pound share repurchase programme
* ON 26 JULY 2017, BOARD OF DIAGEO PLC APPROVED A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME TO RETURN UP TO £1.5 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS DURING FISCAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018
Top Diageo shareholder questions company's M&A strategy
LONDON One of Diageo's largest shareholders has questioned its decision to sell one of its oldest whiskey brands while buying a tequila company founded by actor George Clooney.
Kenya's East African Breweries full year after tax profit up 6 pct
NAIROBI, July 27 Kenya's East African Breweries said net profit for the year through June rose 6 percent to 8.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($81.89 million), helped by reduced operating costs and a slight rise in sales.
