Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source Oct 12 Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Bain Capital funds make final offer Zenith Hygiene Group * ‍ZENITH DIRECTORS, BIDCO REACHED AGREEMENT ON RECOMMENDED FINAL CASH OFFERS FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ZENITH​

Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalized a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.