Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

DIS.N on New York Stock Exchange

98.70USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$99.40
Open
$99.05
Day's High
$99.15
Day's Low
$98.64
Volume
2,332,680
Avg. Vol
2,403,529
52-wk High
$116.09
52-wk Low
$91.66

Fri, Oct 13 2017

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks: source

Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases

LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

Disney, Altice finalise new programming agreement

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalised a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.

Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalized a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.

