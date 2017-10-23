Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)
DIV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.42CAD
8:59pm BST
3.42CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.29%)
$-0.01 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
$3.43
$3.43
Open
$3.42
$3.42
Day's High
$3.43
$3.43
Day's Low
$3.39
$3.39
Volume
431,968
431,968
Avg. Vol
546,359
546,359
52-wk High
$3.51
$3.51
52-wk Low
$2.20
$2.20
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty on June 20, Co's unit, amends credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Q1 revenue of $4.1 million
* Diversified royalty-combined same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership & Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd of positive 2.5% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: