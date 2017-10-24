Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago
