De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)

DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange

671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
671.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
98,408
52-wk High
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00

Fri, Jun 9 2017

BRIEF-De La Rue says to buy DuPont's authentication business for $25 mln in cash

* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m

