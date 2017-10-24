De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)
DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
671.00
671.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
98,408
98,408
52-wk High
711.50
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00
547.00
Fri, Jun 9 2017
BRIEF-De La Rue says to buy DuPont's authentication business for $25 mln in cash
* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m
