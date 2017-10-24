Edition:
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange

378.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.70 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
379.70
Open
379.30
Day's High
379.30
Day's Low
376.80
Volume
1,968,670
Avg. Vol
5,250,142
52-wk High
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40

BRIEF-‍Direct Line Group announces a 15 pct equity stake in Canopy​

* ‍DIRECT LINE GROUP ANNOUNCES A 15% EQUITY STAKE IN UK-BASED COMPANY CANOPY​ Further company coverage:

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO

UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

Direct Line appoints Prudential executive as CFO

Britain's Direct Line Insurance Group said on Friday it had appointed Penny James, head of risk at insurer Prudential , as chief financial officer.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line brings on Prudential exec as new finance head

* ‍Penny James to succeed John Reizenstein as CFO of Direct Line Group​

Insurer Direct Line profit up, shares hit record high

Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, jumped to a record high on Tuesday after it reported better than expected first-half profit and raised its interim dividend.

BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence

* Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term.

