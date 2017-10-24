Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

UPDATE 2-Insurer Direct Line profit up, shares hit record high Aug 1 Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, jumped to a record high on Tuesday after it reported better than expected first-half profit and raised its interim dividend.

BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence * Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term.