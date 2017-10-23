Edition:
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

672.50GBp
5:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-6.50 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
679.00
Open
680.50
Day's High
680.50
Day's Low
666.50
Volume
762,065
Avg. Vol
695,304
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line

* ‍group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations​

BRIEF-Daily Mail & General Trust announces disposal of admissions education business

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOBSONS' ADMISSIONS SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CAMPUS MANAGEMENT, INCREASING DMGT'S PORTFOLIO FOCUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust says full year outlook unchanged

* Underlying revenue in the third quarter in line with last year; proforma reported revenues up 7%, including 5% benefit from foreign exchange rates

