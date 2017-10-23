Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

UPDATE 1-UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather Oct 11 British retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 percent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

Dunelm says trading picks up after difficult year Dunelm Group Plc , the British homewares retailer which abruptly parted company with its chief executive last month, said trading had been encouraging in the first two months of its latest financial year.

UK retailer Dunelm warns on spending squeeze as sales fall Sept 13 British home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc said it expected British consumers' disposable incomes to be under pressure as it reported a drop in sales in the 12 months to June.

BRIEF-Dunelm Group posts FY underlying pretax profit of 109.3 mln pounds * FOR THE YEAR, SHARE OF HOMEWARES MARKET INCREASED TO 7.9% (2016: 7.8%)

Dunelm's chief leaves as retailer seeks 'different leadership' Dunelm's Chief Executive John Browett is to step down just over two years into the job at the British homewares retailer which said it would seek "different leadership" for its next phase of growth.

British homewares retailer Dunelm's chief steps down Aug 30 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said its Chief Executive John Browett would be stepping down for personal reasons, with immediate effect.