Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
DPH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,050.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,050.00
Open
2,040.00
Day's High
2,054.00
Day's Low
2,037.00
Volume
96,649
Avg. Vol
176,812
52-wk High
2,185.00
52-wk Low
1,225.00
BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals Q1 performance in line with management expectations
* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, WITH CONTINUED GROWTH ACROSS ALL OF ITS MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Dechra says trading in line with management expectations
* Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations
