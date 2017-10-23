Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange
1,094.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Sep 27 2017
Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire
British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.
Sept 27 British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.
