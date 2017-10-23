Edition:
United Kingdom

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange

1,094.00GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,094.00
Open
1,091.00
Day's High
1,100.00
Day's Low
1,080.00
Volume
36,731
Avg. Vol
108,776
52-wk High
1,187.00
52-wk Low
876.50

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 27 2017

Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire

British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.

Continue Reading

Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire

Sept 27 British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More DPLM.L Market Views