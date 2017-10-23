Edition:
Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.46CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$2.45
Open
$2.42
Day's High
$2.50
Day's Low
$2.42
Volume
67,270
Avg. Vol
288,389
52-wk High
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

* Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair

* Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Limited

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07

* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 second quarter results and updated guidance

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 mln tonnes to 2.2 mln tonnes

* Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results

BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces option agreement with Khalkos for Malartic Gold property, Quebec

* Dundee precious metals announces option agreement with Khalkos for Malartic Gold Property, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals

* Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals for the Malartic Property

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces normal course issuer bid

* Dundee Precious Metals- number of shares be purchased during period of bid, commences on may 16, 2017, terminates on may 15, 2018, will not exceed 8.9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

