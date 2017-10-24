Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

Deutsche Post DHL to double StreetScooter e-minivan production FRANKFURT German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL is building a second StreetScooter electric minivan factory in Dueren near Cologne as it doubles capacity to sell vehicles to third parties, it said on Monday.

Deutsche Post DHL to double StreetScooter e-minivan production FRANKFURT, Oct 2 German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL is building a second StreetScooter electric minivan factory in Dueren near Cologne as it doubles capacity to sell vehicles to third parties, it said on Monday.

Ford ponders building electric van in Cologne HAMBURG Ford is considering building the electric Streetscooter minivan developed by German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL Group as both companies explore ways to expand the project, a senior official of the carmaker in Germany said.

Ford ponders building electric van in Cologne HAMBURG Ford is considering building the electric Streetscooter minivan developed by German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL Group as both companies explore ways to expand the project, a senior official of the carmaker in Germany said.

Ford ponders building electric van in Cologne HAMBURG, Sept 28 Ford is considering building the electric Streetscooter minivan developed by German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL Group as both companies explore ways to expand the project, a senior official of the carmaker in Germany said.

Deutsche Post sells British unit Williams Lea to Advent FRANKFURT, Aug 24 Deutsche Post DHL has agreed to sell its British outsourcing subsidiary Williams Lea Tag to private equity group Advent International to focus on its core logistics service business, the two companies said on Thursday.

Deutsche Post eyes record Christmas parcel business in Germany BOCHUM, Germany, Aug 21 Deutsche Post DHL is expecting another record year for parcel deliveries in Germany during the crucial Christmas period, a company executive said on Monday.

Deutsche Post open to more electric van projects with Ford COLOGNE, Germany Deutsche Post said it would consider broadening an electric van alliance with U.S. carmaker Ford after teaming up to put zero-emissions delivery vans on the road.