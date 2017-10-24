Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)
60.60EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.07 (+0.12%)
€60.53
€60.63
€60.84
€60.41
126,902
204,358
€62.55
€35.15
Sat, Sep 30 2017
BRIEF-Drillisch board picks Dommermuth as new CEO from 2018
* dgap-news: Drillisch AG: implementation of the planned change in the management board following closing of the overall transaction.
BRIEF-United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction
* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION
Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet
FRANKFURT Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).
UPDATE 1-Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet
* Merger creates more credible challenge to network operators
BRIEF-Drillisch: EGM approves contribution of 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch
* CONTRIBUTION OF 1&1 TELECOMMUNICATION SE INTO DRILLISCH: APPROVAL BY DRILLISCH'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Drillisch CEO urges shareholders to approve takeover by United Internet
FRANKFURT, July 25 The chief executive of Drillisch urged shareholders in the German mobile operator to approve an issue of new shares that will trigger a takeover by United Internet in a deal valued at over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).
BRIEF-United Internet: Final acceptance rate amounts to 1.78 pct for Drillisch
* ACCOMPANYING VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH : FINAL ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.78 PERCENT
Few Drillisch shares tendered in United Internet cash offer
FRANKFURT, June 28 Only 1.2 percent of outstanding shares of Drillisch have been tendered in an offer that peer United Internet was forced to make after acquiring more than 30 percent of the low-cost mobile operator in a share swap, the two companies said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-United Internet: acceptance rate amounts to 1.24 pct for Drillisch
* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AG: VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR DRILLISCH - ACCEPTANCE RATE AMOUNTS TO 1.24 PERCENT
German mobile firm Drillisch to move upmarket after 1&1 deal
FRANKFURT German low-cost mobile phone operator Drillisch plans to move upmarket after its 8 billion euro ($8.9 billion) merger with United Internet's 1&1 brand, its chief executive said, posing a new challenge to premium brands.