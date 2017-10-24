Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)

BRIEF-United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction * DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION

Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet FRANKFURT Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

Drillisch CEO urges shareholders to approve takeover by United Internet FRANKFURT, July 25 The chief executive of Drillisch urged shareholders in the German mobile operator to approve an issue of new shares that will trigger a takeover by United Internet in a deal valued at over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

Few Drillisch shares tendered in United Internet cash offer FRANKFURT, June 28 Only 1.2 percent of outstanding shares of Drillisch have been tendered in an offer that peer United Internet was forced to make after acquiring more than 30 percent of the low-cost mobile operator in a share swap, the two companies said on Wednesday.

