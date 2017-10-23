Edition:
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)

DRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
$5.86
Open
$5.86
Day's High
$6.03
Day's Low
$5.85
Volume
198,195
Avg. Vol
258,648
52-wk High
$7.51
52-wk Low
$4.59

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03

* Dirtt announces Q2 revenue growth and value increase on major contract

BRIEF-DIRTT Environmental Solutions says ‍Clinton Mcnair, who was appointed CFO, is no longer with company​

* DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - ‍Clinton G. Mcnair, who was appointed as DIRTT's chief financial officer on June 1, 2017, is no longer with company​

BRIEF-DIRTT appoints Clinton Mcnair as chief financial officer

* Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer

BRIEF-DIRTT announces new chief financial officer

* DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - announced Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dirtt announces Q1 loss per share C$0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.00, revenue view C$64.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dirtt says CFO Payne to step down

* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd- Scott Jenkins will serve as interim CFO until Payne's successor is named

BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions awarded contract for interior construction projects in multiple locations

* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd - awarded contract from international company, for interior construction projects in multiple locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

