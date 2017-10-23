Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)
DRX.L on London Stock Exchange
287.30GBp
4:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.60 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
287.90
Open
290.00
Day's High
290.00
Day's Low
285.60
Volume
384,651
Avg. Vol
1,096,547
52-wk High
393.20
52-wk Low
273.10
Wed, Jul 19 2017
UPDATE 1-Drax speeds up plans for coal conversion to gas
* Reports H1 loss but says full-year on track (Updates, adds details, background, CEO, shares)
Drax falls to first-half loss after forex hit
LONDON, July 19 British power producer Drax reported a half-year pretax loss on Wednesday after a one-off hit on foreign exchange hedging.
Drax says may convert coal units to run on gas
LONDON British power producer Drax is assessing whether to convert its remaining coal-fired power units to run on gas instead so they can compete in the country's annual capacity auction, the company said on Thursday.
