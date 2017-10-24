Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)

BRIEF-Amyris enters into second major product development with Royal DSM * Amyris Inc enters into second major product development and production agreement with Royal DSM

BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​ * Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million

UPDATE 2-DSM raises 2017 profit forecasts, shares jump AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM raised its profit forecast for 2017 on Tuesday after higher sales and tighter cost controls helped it report a better than expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings.

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM * Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM focused on technology to potentially deliver Aerie compounds to treat retinal diseases such as wet AMD

BRIEF-Amyris enters into first product development, production agreement with Royal DSM * Amyris enters into first product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for food and nutrition molecule

BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts plans to buy stake in DSM Green Power Ltd * Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in DSM Green Power Ltd for 115 million yuan ($16.90 million)

BRIEF-Alpiq and DSM make secondary balancing power available to Swissgrid * ALPIQ AND THE FINE CHEMICALS MANUFACTURER DSM MAKE SECONDARY BALANCING POWER AVAILABLE TO SWISSGRID Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpwdYk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific , DSM said on Monday.