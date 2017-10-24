Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)

BRIEF-Discovery posts FY group diluted HEPS 682.5 cents * FY GROUP DILUTED HEPS 682.5 CENTS VERSUS 566.7 CENTS YEAR AGO

Discovery’s cable deal rests on rosy assumptions NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Discovery's cable deal rests on some rosy assumptions. The producer of “Shark Week” is buying Food Network and HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion. Cost savings won’t cover the premium and getting distributors to pony up for more content will be a hard sell in a churning media market.

Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Discovery and Scripps in merger talks - sources Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Discovery and Scripps in merger talks -sources July 18 Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.