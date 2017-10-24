Edition:
United Kingdom

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

DTEGn.DE on Xetra

15.42EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.42
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,660,498
52-wk High
€18.15
52-wk Low
€14.15

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Strabag says service agreement of SPFS with Deutsche Telekom ends latest on June 30, 2019​

* ‍SERVICE AGREEMENT OF STRABAG GROUP COMPANY SPFS WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ENDS LATEST ON 30 JUNE 2019​

Deutsche Telekom premiers Europe's first 5G antennas

BERLIN Deutsche Telekom tested Europe's first ultra high speed 5G antennas in a real world setting on Thursday, a milestone in the race to provide the fast response times needed for virtual reality and autonomous driving.

* Technology also needed for autonomous driving, commercial drones (Adds details from presentation)

BERLIN, Oct 12 Deutsche Telekom debuted its first ultra high-speed next generation mobile antennas on Thursday, which Europe’s biggest telecoms provider said showed it was ready for a global launch of the technology by 2020.

Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems names Adel Al-Saleh as new head

DUESSELDORF Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems technical and communications consulting business said on Monday it has appointed Adel Al-Saleh as its new head, with the American turnaround specialist set to join at a time when the business is grappling with a slide in earnings.

* Al-Saleh to start job on Jan. 1, 2018, joins Telekom board (Adds background on new T-Systems CEO)

DUESSELDORF, Oct 9 Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems named Adel Al-Saleh as its new head, a spokesman for the unit said, with the American joining at a time when the business is grappling with a slide in earnings.

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit issued $500 mln 5.375 pct senior notes due 2027-1 to the company's majority stockholder Deutsche Telekom ‍​

* T-Mobile US Inc - On Sept 18, unit issued $500 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027-1 to the company's majority stockholder Deutsche Telekom ‍​ Source text: [http://bit.ly/2wv1P1c] Further company coverage:

* Chairman: Successor has know-how to drive transformation (Adds chairman comment, background on T-Systems' performance)

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Deutsche Telekom said management board member Reinhard Clemens would leave the company on Jan. 1, after overseeing its T-Systems unit for nearly 10 years.

