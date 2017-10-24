Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

Deutsche Telekom premiers Europe's first 5G antennas BERLIN Deutsche Telekom tested Europe's first ultra high speed 5G antennas in a real world setting on Thursday, a milestone in the race to provide the fast response times needed for virtual reality and autonomous driving.

Deutsche Telekom demonstrates first 5G antennas in Berlin BERLIN, Oct 12 Deutsche Telekom debuted its first ultra high-speed next generation mobile antennas on Thursday, which Europe’s biggest telecoms provider said showed it was ready for a global launch of the technology by 2020.

Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems names Adel Al-Saleh as new head DUESSELDORF Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems technical and communications consulting business said on Monday it has appointed Adel Al-Saleh as its new head, with the American turnaround specialist set to join at a time when the business is grappling with a slide in earnings.

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit issued $500 mln 5.375 pct senior notes due 2027-1 to the company's majority stockholder Deutsche Telekom ‍​ * T-Mobile US Inc - On Sept 18, unit issued $500 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027-1 to the company's majority stockholder Deutsche Telekom ‍​ Source text: [http://bit.ly/2wv1P1c] Further company coverage:

