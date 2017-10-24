Edition:
United Kingdom

Devro PLC (DVO.L)

DVO.L on London Stock Exchange

234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
234.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
187,820
52-wk High
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Devro says full year expectations remain unchanged

* HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Devro says expectations for 2017 remain unchanged

* Board's expectations for 2017 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More DVO.L Market Views