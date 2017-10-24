Devro PLC (DVO.L)
DVO.L on London Stock Exchange
234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
234.00
234.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
187,820
187,820
52-wk High
246.75
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34
139.34
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Devro says full year expectations remain unchanged
* HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Devro says expectations for 2017 remain unchanged
* Board's expectations for 2017 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Select another date:
- Should you buy these 3 stocks following today's results?
- Are AFC Energy plc, Smiths Group plc & Devro plc Set To Soar?
- Should You Buy Tullow Oil PLC, KAZ Minerals plc & Renold plc On Tuesday?
- Is Now The Time To Invest In Unilever plc, Associated British Foods plc And Devro plc?
- Are Devro plc And Cranswick plc Better Buys Than Centrica PLC And SSE PLC?
- Why Fresnillo Plc, Premier Foods Plc And Devro plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today