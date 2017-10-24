Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)
DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
75.95INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.95 (-2.50%)
Prev Close
Rs77.90
Open
Rs78.65
Day's High
Rs78.80
Day's Low
Rs75.85
Volume
1,664,901
Avg. Vol
3,976,092
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65
Mon, Oct 9 2017
India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing
MUMBAI, Oct 9 India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.
BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 592.7 million rupees versus 315 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares
* Says approved subdivision of shares in 1:10 ratio Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rrrmT3) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares
* Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage:
