Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
* Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct
Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department
* Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp says to consider issue of NCDs
* To consider issue of non-convertible secured/unsecured redeemable debentures worth up to 75 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp designates Harshil Mehta as joint MD and CEO
* Says appointment of Harshil Mehta as additional director to be designated as joint MD and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2xMklOP Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp allots NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says allotment of NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves issue of non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures
* Says board approves non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 75 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp June-qtr profit up 29.3 pct
* June quarter total income from operations 24.08 billion rupees
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp approves 134.1 mln rupees investment in Social Worth Technologies
* Says approved an investment of INR 134.1 million in Social Worth Technologies Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 23.78 billion rupees