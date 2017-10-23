Edition:
United Kingdom

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D_u.TO)

D_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.19CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$21.14
Open
$21.14
Day's High
$21.22
Day's Low
$21.10
Volume
111,705
Avg. Vol
334,222
52-wk High
$21.65
52-wk Low
$16.55

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Aug 10 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust -

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Dream Office announces sale of $1.7 bln of properties

June 22 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust:

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased

* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results

* Dream Office REIT reports first quarter results and provides progress update on strategic plan

Select another date: