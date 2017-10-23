Edition:
Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

ECM.L on London Stock Exchange

697.50GBp
5:06pm BST
Change (% chg)

-6.50 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
704.00
Open
707.00
Day's High
707.00
Day's Low
694.00
Volume
670,080
Avg. Vol
1,252,745
52-wk High
713.32
52-wk Low
355.60

Mon, Jul 3 2017

Electrocomponents Q1 revenue rises 13 pct on strength in Europe, Asia

July 3 Electrocomponents Plc said on Monday its first-quarter revenue rose 13 percent, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia.

BRIEF-Electrocomponents says Q1 underlying revenue growth up 13 pct

* Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits

