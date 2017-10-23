Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)
ECM.L on London Stock Exchange
697.50GBp
5:06pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Jul 3 2017
Electrocomponents Q1 revenue rises 13 pct on strength in Europe, Asia
July 3 Electrocomponents Plc said on Monday its first-quarter revenue rose 13 percent, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia.
BRIEF-Electrocomponents says Q1 underlying revenue growth up 13 pct
* Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits
