Edition:
United Kingdom

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

288.55INR
10:40am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs291.25
Open
Rs292.50
Day's High
Rs294.40
Day's Low
Rs288.20
Volume
2,075,132
Avg. Vol
2,948,823
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities

* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct

* Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds

* Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees

Select another date: