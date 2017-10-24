Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)

Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market PARIS French oil major Total said it would undercut EDF and Engie in the French power retail sector with a 10 percent price discount, setting the scene for a possible price war.

BRIEF-Paladin Energy says EDF informed co it is not prepared to enter into a standstill * Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017

France's Areva NP eyes higher sales, profits in next five years - report PARIS Areva NP, the nuclear reactor business company in which EDF is in the process of buying a majority stake, is eyeing a sharp rise in sales and profits over the next five years, Les Echos newspaper reported.