Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)
11.52EUR
3:29pm BST
€0.17 (+1.50%)
€11.35
€11.45
€11.60
€11.35
3,429,895
3,261,352
€11.60
€7.33
Fitch Takes Rating Actions on 3 EDF- & ENGIE-Originated Transactions
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LA PAZ, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on three French residential transactions originated by Electricite de France (EDF, A-/Stable/F2) and ENGIE and their subsidiaries as follows: Loggias 2001-1 Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class B notes upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Loggias 2003-1 Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable Class B notes affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlo
Total ready for price war as it enters French retail power market
PARIS French oil major Total said it would undercut EDF and Engie in the French power retail sector with a 10 percent price discount, setting the scene for a possible price war.
BRIEF-Paladin Energy says EDF informed co it is not prepared to enter into a standstill
* Approached EDF to grant a standstill in respect of enforcement by EDF of approximately US$277 million due to it on 10 July 2017
France's Areva NP eyes higher sales, profits in next five years - report
PARIS Areva NP, the nuclear reactor business company in which EDF is in the process of buying a majority stake, is eyeing a sharp rise in sales and profits over the next five years, Les Echos newspaper reported.
France to close some nuclear reactors, says ecology minister Hulot
BOLOGNA, Italy French environment and energy minister Nicolas Hulot said on Monday that the government plans to close some nuclear reactors of state-controlled utility EDF to reduce nuclear's share of the country's power mix.