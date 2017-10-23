Edition:
United Kingdom

Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.21CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$23.12
Open
$22.82
Day's High
$23.47
Day's Low
$22.82
Volume
71,068
Avg. Vol
249,097
52-wk High
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining by Endeavour Mining Corp

* Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining Limited by Endeavour Mining Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Avnel Gold says Endeavour Mining completes of acquisition of Avnel

* Completion of acquisition of Avnel Gold Mining Limited by Endeavour Mining Corporation

BRIEF-Avnel Gold mining shareholders approve acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corp

* Avnel Gold Mining Limited's shareholders approve acquisition of Avnel by Endeavour Mining Corporation

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining names James Askew as non-executive director

* Endeavour Mining announces appointment of non-executive director

BRIEF-Endeavour announces the retirement of its COO, Attie Roux, who will be succeeded by Jeremy Langford

* Endeavour announces the retirement of its COO, Attie Roux, who will be succeeded by Jeremy Langford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to buy Avnel for $122 mln

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

BRIEF-Endeavour amends La Mancha investor rights agreement

* Endeavour Mining -board and La Mancha Holding s.à r.l. Have agreed to amend standstill and lock-up provisions under its investor rights agreement

BRIEF-Endeavour discovers area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine

* Endeavour discovers an area with multiple high-grade trends at Ity mine

BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES HOUNDÉ PROJECT CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

* CONSTRUCTION IS PROGRESSING ON-TIME WITH OVER 85% OF TOTAL PROJECT COMPLETE AND ON-BUDGET, WITH FIRST GOLD POUR EXPECTED DURING Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date: