Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS)

India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati - paper BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion (£1.38 billion - £1.53 billion) for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.

BRIEF-Eicher Motors August ETB total sales up about 10 pct * August Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4,521 vehicles versus 4,100 vehicles last year

BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors August total motorcycles sales up 22 pct y-o-y * August total motorcycles sales of 67977 units, up 22 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC4va6 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct * June quarter consol net profit 4.60 billion rupees versus profit 3.76 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Eicher Motors' trucks & buses total sales of 4,316 vehicles * July Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4316 vehicles versus 4,315 vehicles last year