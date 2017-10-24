EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)
EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange
131.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
131.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
131.25
131.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
659,716
659,716
52-wk High
149.75
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00
88.00
Select another date:
Tue, May 16 2017
First-half revenue up 1.6 percent at UK pub landlord EI Group
British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.
First-half revenue up 1.6 pct at UK pub landlord EI Group
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.
BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
Select another date: