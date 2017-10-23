Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, as Eldorado and energy stocks weigh TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks were offset by gains among big banks, miners, lumber companies and others.

BRIEF-Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations * Eldorado Gold - ‍revising 2017 guidance for Kisladag mine to 170,000 to 180,000 ounces at cash costs of $500 to $550 per ounce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets Sept 21 Eldorado Gold Corp on Thursday said it had decided to temporarily postpone its decision to place its Halkidiki assets on care and maintenance.

Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit ATHENS, Sept 21 A dispute between Eldorado Gold and Greece over the Canadian miner's investment in the country can be resolved, the chief executive of the company's Greek unit said on Thursday.

UPDATE 3-Eldorado gets more Greek mine permits, but standoff persists * Greece says outstanding permits are part of an arbitration (Adds stock movement, analyst comment)

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits * Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​