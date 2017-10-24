Endesa SA (ELE.MC)
ELE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
19.11EUR
9:05am BST
19.11EUR
9:05am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€19.11
€19.11
Open
€19.07
€19.07
Day's High
€19.22
€19.22
Day's Low
€19.03
€19.03
Volume
96,925
96,925
Avg. Vol
1,099,420
1,099,420
52-wk High
€22.89
€22.89
52-wk Low
€17.81
€17.81
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 5 2017
UPDATE 1-Enel says its investors show no unease over Catalonia crisis
MILAN, Oct 5 Europe's biggest utility Enel , which controls Spanish energy group Endesa, has had no negative reaction from bond investors as a result of the Catalonia crisis, the group's head of finance said on Thursday.
INTERVIEW-Enel interested in grid network acquisitions, including Brazil -CFO
MILAN, May 12 Europe's biggest utility Enel is not interested in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO Alberto De Paoli said on Friday.
Select another date: