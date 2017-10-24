Euler Hermes Group SA (ELER.PA)
ELER.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
99.31EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.37 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
€99.68
Open
€99.68
Day's High
€100.35
Day's Low
€99.31
Volume
2,565
Avg. Vol
15,819
52-wk High
€105.55
52-wk Low
€75.33
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Euler Hermes H1 revenues at 1.29 billion, down 1.1 pct
* H1 REVENUES AT EUR 1,286.0 MILLION, DOWN 1.1 PCT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES
Credit insurer cuts cover for suppliers to HBC's Kaufhof - sources
DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 26 Euler Hermes has slashed its trade credit insurance for suppliers of German department store chain Kaufhof, owned by Canada's Hudson's Bay Co (HBC), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
MEDIA-Allianz said to explore buying rest of France's Euler Hermes - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Euler Hermes Group Q1 net income group share down at 88.2 million euros
* Q1 revenue 656.6 million euros ($721.73 million) versus 660.3 million euros year ago
