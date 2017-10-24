Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)
ELGG.DE on Xetra
24.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€24.56
Open
€24.51
Day's High
€24.74
Day's Low
€24.09
Volume
23,961
Avg. Vol
27,328
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg
* PROLONGATION OF COOPERATION AND RESEARCH CONTRACT WITH FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT DUISBURG AGREED
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q2 EBIT reached 6.2 million euro
* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: SALES GROWTH CONTINUES IN SECOND QUARTER
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target
* dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board
* WEYER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD - ZIMMER APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor successfully places 40 mln eur promissory note loan
* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN OF 40 MILLION EURO FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q1 EBIT up at 4.7 million euros
* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017
