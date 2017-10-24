Elis SA (ELIS.PA)

BRIEF-Elis completes acquisition of Berendsen * ‍69,052,152 NEW ELIS SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 FOR COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION​

BRIEF-Elis to issue 69,152,052 new shares in context of acquisition of Berendsen * WAS NOTIFIED BY EURONEXT PARIS THAT, SUBJECT TO VALID ISSUANCE BY ELIS OF 69,152,052 NEW SHARES OF EUR 1 NOMINAL VALUE EACH, SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS‍​

Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist Berendsen Plc , the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA , said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK squeezed margins.

UPDATE 1-Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist July 26 Berendsen Plc, the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA, said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK squeezed margins.

BRIEF-Elis recommends acquisition of Berendsen * ELIS SA - ‍BOARDS OF ELIS AND BERENDSEN REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION BY ELIS​

Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.

Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.

Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.