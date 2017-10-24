Edition:
Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)

EMAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,135.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.20 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,146.30
Open
Rs1,147.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.00
Day's Low
Rs1,127.05
Volume
174,220
Avg. Vol
141,762
52-wk High
Rs1,260.00
52-wk Low
Rs935.40

BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST

* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Emami says Q1 domestic business 'significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST'

BRIEF-India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 10.4 million rupees versus profit 566.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Emami incorporates wholly owned unit in Sri Lanka

* Says co has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Emami Indo Lanka (Pvt) Limited in Sri Lanka Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI2Xwq) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct

* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees

