Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Factbox - Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet programme for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer .

FACTBOX-Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL, Oct 17 Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

FACTBOX-Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL, Oct 17 Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on political woes; Embraer drops By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers debated whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court, a potential blow to his agenda of market-friendly reforms. Traders largely expect the center-right president to successfully dodge corruption charges, as he did with a similar string of accusations earlier this year. Still, a smaller-than-expected show of support for Temer could indicate he will struggle t

Brazil's Embraer says CSeries deal underscores huge opportunities BRASILIA Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said Airbus taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner programme underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.

Brazil's Embraer says CSeries deal underscores huge opportunities BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said Airbus taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.

BRIEF-Embraer selects Gogo AVANCE L5 for Legacy 450, Legacy 500 business jets * Embraer selected Gogo business aviation's inflight connectivity technology for its Legacy 450, Legacy 500 business jets ​ Source text for Eikon: [ID: nPn5Z1HxRa] Further company coverage: