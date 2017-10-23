Edition:
Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)

EMPa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.99CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$23.04
Open
$23.03
Day's High
$23.11
Day's Low
$22.70
Volume
310,997
Avg. Vol
418,572
52-wk High
$24.29
52-wk Low
$14.74

Thu, Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

* Empire Company reports improved fiscal 2018 first quarter results

Sobey's owner Empire Co beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, shares jump

Canadian food retailer Sobey's parent Empire Co Ltd reported a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, setting the company's stock for its best day in more than four years.

BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11

* Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020

* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs

BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer

* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office

