Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

U.S. issues presidential permit to Enbridge cross-border crude pipeline CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 16 After years of regulatory delays, the United States on Monday issued a presidential permit to a three-mile segment of Enbridge Inc's Line 67 crude oil pipeline, which will enable the company to nearly double capacity on the cross-border conduit.

Enbridge, DTE to finish Ohio-Ontario Nexus gas pipe in Q3 2018 Oct 12 Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc and Michigan's DTE Energy Co plan to complete their $2 billion Nexus natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Ontario late in the third quarter of 2018, they said on Thursday.

Minnesota public hearings begin for Enbridge's $6.5 billion oil pipe expansion CALGARY, Alberta Regulatory hearings for Enbridge Inc's C$8.2 billion ($6.5 billion) Line 3 crude oil pipeline upgrade will begin on Tuesday in the U.S. state of Minnesota, which presents the last hurdle for the biggest project by North America's top pipeline operator.

BRIEF-Enbridge files for mixed shelf of up to $7 bln * Enbridge inc files for mixed shelf of up to $7.0 billion - SEC Filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xEqznG) Further company coverage:

Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline upgrade challenged by Minnesota govt CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 11 Enbridge Inc's upgrade of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline hit an obstacle on Monday after the U.S. state of Minnesota told a regulatory committee that it has no need for the project, and that the existing pipe should be shut.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Enbridge Gas Distribution to sell St. Lawrence Gas business in deal for $70 million​ * Enbridge gas distribution announces sale of St. Lawrence Gas business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Enbridge's Line 3 to cost more, profit lower-than-expected Regulatory delays and route modifications will increase the cost of Enbridge Inc's , Line 3 pipeline replacement project, the company said on Thursday, as it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.